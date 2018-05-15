USI Softball Ready for Another Super Regional

Southern Indiana softball does its best work in the postseason.

The Screaming Eagles (34-23) will head back to the Sweet 16 after defeating Midwest Region Tournament No. 1 host Grand Valley State 2-1 Sunday.

Next up for USI is the best-of-three Midwest Super Regional against No. 19 University of Illinois at Springfield Thursday.

Last year, the Screaming Eagles hosted the Midwest Super Regional and defeated Wayne State 2-0 in a three game series to advance to the Division II championships in Salem, Va.

To do that again, the team needs to draw from previous experiences and stay loose on the field.

First pitch from Springfield, Ill. is at 1:30 p.m.

