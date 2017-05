USI Softball is preparing for its third straight trip to the NCAA Midwest Region Tournament, and its fourth in the past five years.

The Eagles No. 2 seed is the highest seeding in the NCAA post-season in program history.

It’s also the first time for the program for USI to host a regional.

