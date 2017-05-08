USI Softball Prepares to Host NCAA Tourney Thursday

Earning a No. 2 seed for the Midwest Regional, University of Southern Indiana Softball host the first round of the NCAA Tournament Thursday at the USI Softball field. Games run through Saturday.

USI (41-12) will square off with the No. 7 seed, Grand Valley State University, in the opening round Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The No. 3 seed, Saginaw Valley State University, will take on the No. 6 seed, the University of Indianapolis, Thursday at Noon to begin the tournament.

The championship will take place Saturday at noon, while the “if necessary” game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

USI, ranked No. 6 in last week’s national poll, is hosting an NCAA II regional tournament for the first time in program history. The Screaming Eagles, who are meeting Grand Valley State in the opening round for the third consecutive year, went a combined 6-2 against the Midwest Region field this year, including 3-1 against their sub-regional.

