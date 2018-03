The USI softball team entered Saturday at 1-1 in conference play, but the Screaming Eagles left 3-1 with two wins over Bellarmine University.

Jennifer Leonhardt was the star of the first game, pitching a 1-0 shutout of the Knights.

The second game had more runs, but still ended in a 7-6 Screaming Eagles victory.

Next up for USI is a road doubleheader against UW-Parkside Saturday at noon.

Comments

comments