USI Softball, Leonhardt No-Hit Angelo State

The Rambelles were no match for Southern Indiana sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt in the second round of the NCAA Division II World Series Friday.

Leonhardt followed up her one-hit performance against top-ranked North Georgia with a no-hitter against Angelo State.

Caitlyn Bradley broke a scoreless tie in the fifth with a two-RBI single and Allison Schubert soon followed with an RBI of her own.

The Screaming Eagles led 3-0 after five innings and would win the game by the same score.

USI will play in the semifinals Saturday morning at 9:30 against either Saint Leo University or North Georgia.

Highlights were courtesy of WDBJ, while the postgame sound was courtesy of WFXR.

