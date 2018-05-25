44News | Evansville, IN

USI Softball, Leonhardt No-Hit Angelo State

USI Softball, Leonhardt No-Hit Angelo State

May 25th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

Facebook Twitter

The Rambelles were no match for Southern Indiana sophomore pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt in the second round of the NCAA Division II World Series Friday.

Leonhardt followed up her one-hit performance against top-ranked North Georgia with a no-hitter against Angelo State.

Caitlyn Bradley broke a scoreless tie in the fifth with a two-RBI single and Allison Schubert soon followed with an RBI of her own.

The Screaming Eagles led 3-0 after five innings and would win the game by the same score.

USI will play in the semifinals Saturday morning at 9:30 against either Saint Leo University or North Georgia.

Highlights were courtesy of WDBJ, while the postgame sound was courtesy of WFXR.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.