USI Softball Going Back to NCAA Championship

The Southern Indiana softball team defeated University of Illinois at Springfield 3-0 Thursday to secure its second straight trip to the NCAA II Softball Championship.

After the Screaming Eagles defeated the Prairie Stars 2-0 the day before, sophomore Jennifer Leonhardt pitched her second straight shutout for the best-of-three series win.

USI will now travel to Salem, Va. for the Division II World Series.

Play starts May 24 at the Moyer Sports Complex.

Last year when the Screagles made it to the double-elimination tournament, USI lost in the first round 5-0 to Minnesota State University-Mankato and lost again to University of West Florida 4-3 in the elimination bracket.

Also in Thursday’s game, Leonhardt eclipsed USI’s single-season strikeouts record by fanning eight UIS batters.

Leonhardt now has 237 on the season, breaking the previous record of 230 set by Karianne Osowski.

