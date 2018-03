The Screaming Eagles did not have an answer for ranked U-Indy as USI fell 5-2 and 8-1 in a home doubleheader Sunday.

Southern Indiana led 1-0 in the fourth inning of the second game, but the Greyhounds hung eight runs on the Screagles in the bottom of the frame.

Next up for USI softball is a home doubleheader against the University of Illinois Springfield.

First pitch is at noon.

