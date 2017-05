Home Indiana Evansville USI Softball to Compete for Region Title for First Time in Program History May 16th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

For the first time in program history, USI Softball will compete for an NCAA II Midwest Region title in the Super Regional at home on Thursday.The team is (44-12) on the season.

The Eagles, the No. 2 seed in the NCAA II Midwest Region Tournament, hosts the No. 4 seed Wayne State University Thursday at Noon at the USI Softball Field.

Catch coverage with Nick Ruffolo on 44News at 6, 9 and 10.

