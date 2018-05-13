USI Softball Advances to Super Regionals

Southern Indiana softball did it again.

The Screaming Eagles will head back to the Sweet 16 after defeating Midwest Region Tournament No. 1 host Grand Valley State 2-1 Sunday.

USI entered the day in the winner’s bracket and the Lakers needed to beat the Screaming Eagles twice to dethrone the reigning champs.

GVS won the first game 5-3, but the Screagles rebounded in the second game for a 2-1 win.

Caitlyn Bradley’s RBI double in the third inning made it 2-0 and senior Haylee Smith held things down in the circle, allowing only one run.

However, the Screaming Eagles defense played a big role as well with nine hits, three walks and two errors only resulting in one run coming across to score.

Next up for USI is the Midwest Super Regional.

Last year, the Screaming Eagles hosted the event and defeated Wayne State 2-0 in a three game series to advance to the Division II championships in Salem, Va.

