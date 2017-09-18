Home Indiana Evansville USI Sets New Record For Number Of Graduate Students September 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana is expanding its student base. This school year, the university welcomed the largest number of graduate students in its 52-year history.

There are more than 1,300 students enrolled in Masters and Doctoral programs. That’s a 22 percent increase since last year.

USI is also seeing a positive increase in the freshman class. The 2017 fall semester saw 1,722 incoming students, a 2.2 percent increase from last year.

Students at USI represent 70 counties, and out of state and international enrollment is now at 17 percent.

Comments

comments