Haley Hodges leads the way in terms of statistics, but five total seniors want to end their careers on a high note.

With a win against Saginaw Valley State Friday, the USI softball team needs to only win one of two games against them Saturday for a Midwest Region 2 title.

The win would also send the Screaming Eagles to Super-Regionals for the first time in program history.

First pitch is at noon.

