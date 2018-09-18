USI Sees Record Number of Graduate Students

For two years in a row, the University of Southern Indiana welcomed a record number of graduate students to the university.

Overall graduate enrollment stands at 1,499, which is an 11 percent increase over the previous year and trails behind the 22.5% increase the prior year. USI offers 13 masters and two doctoral programs.

The university also welcomes another strong freshman class which boasts an increased high school GPA of 3.39 on a 4.0. scale.

USI enrollment remains steady for the fall semester at 11,021 which includes students in undergraduate and graduate degree programs and 2,059 students enrolled in USI’s College Achievement Program classes in 29 high schools across the state.

Transfer enrollment was up this year at 519 students, a 4 percent increase over last year. Students at USI represent 90 Indiana counties, 40 states, and 70 counties.

Out of state enrollment, including international students, makes up 18.5 percent of the student population.

Minority and internal students comprise more than 14 percent.

Comments

comments