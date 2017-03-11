USI Runner Wins National Championship with Four-Minute Mile
University of Southern Indiana Men’s Track & Field junior Bastian Grau will return to Evansville from the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships with a National Championship in hand after running the mile in 4 minutes and 5 seconds.
His time marks the second fastest in USI history behind Ben Kapsoiya’s 4:04.44, which was recorded at the 1999 NCAA II Indoor Championships.
With his first championship title, Grau becomes the third Screaming Eagle to earn a national title during the indoor season, and the first since Tyler Pence won the 5,000-meters in 2015. Elly Rono earned the national title, also in the 5,000-meters, in 1998. Between cross country and indoor/outdoor track & field, it is the seventh national title for the men’s programs.