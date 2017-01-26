USI Reports Small Outbreak of Scabies on Campus

The University of Southern Indiana is warning students and faculty about a scabies outbreak on campus. At this point there have only been a small number of confirmed cases at USI.

Scabies is a skin condition caused by mites, which are tiny bugs that burrow and lay eggs and live under the skin.

People with the confirmed cases are being treated. The school is taking steps to prevent the cases from spreading.

If you notice red, raised bumps or burrow marks between your fingers, wrists, ankles, or elbows – visit the university health center right away. It’s open Monday thru Friday from 8 AM until 3 PM.

Scabies is spread through close and prolonged contact with a person who has scabies. To help prevent scabies from spreading, treatment should be started as soon as it is found.

