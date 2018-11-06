Home Indiana Evansville USI Releases Statement in Regards to Controversial Fliers November 6th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

USI President Ronald S. Rochon has issued a statement addressing the controversial fliers that have been left on vehicles in the university’s parking lot.

The full statement can be read below:

“It has come to my attention that three weeks ago, and for a second time this week, members of our campus community have returned to their vehicles, parked in campus parking lots, to find unwanted, inflammatory flyers on their windshields. The University of Southern Indiana considers freedom of inquiry and discussion as essential to a student’s educational development. But, leaflets and materials that may violate the law and constitute a genuine threat of unlawful harassment will not be tolerated. This is an appropriate time to remind the community of our stated mission for this institution, which is as follows: USI is an engaged learning community advancing education and knowledge, enhancing civic and cultural awareness and fostering partnerships through comprehensive outreach programs. We prepare individuals to live wisely in a diverse and global community. The University greatly values civility and maintaining a climate of mutual respect among all of our members. I am asking everyone to consider the well-being of your neighbor. Take time to appreciate those traits and characteristics which make us different, but embrace and support the vast qualities that bind us together and make us more alike than unlike.”

According to the University of Southern Indiana crime logs, the incident is being labeled as a hate crime.

Students say although they feel safe, they still find the incident concerning.

