USI Releases Statement About Death Of Halee Rathgeber

The University of Southern Indiana is releasing a statement after the body of a young woman was found Monday morning in Newburgh. Halee Rathgeber was a USI nursing student. The school will offer counseling and support to its students, faculty and staff through the USI Counseling Center.

The University has learned that the body found yesterday in Warrick County was that of sophomore USI nursing student Halee Rathgeber, and that the death is being investigated as a homicide. The USI community is deeply saddened by this loss and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Halee’s family and friends. As always, the safety and well-being of our community is our first priority. Counseling and support is available to students, faculty and staff across campus through the USI Counseling Center or the USI Dean of Students Office.

The Warrick County Coroner confirms a single gunshot wound to the head is what killed 20-year-old Halee Rathgeber, who was found dead in Newburgh. Multiple law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Rathgeber. Her body was discovered near the Alcoa soccer fields in Newburgh.

Authorities are unsure if the shooting took place at the soccer complex, but police say that’s where the victim died.

The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police are still investigating this incident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Halee’s family cover funeral expenses. The family has a $5,000 goal, and the page has already raised nearly $3,000 in 12 hours.

To make a donation, visit Halee Rathgeber – GoFundMe Page.

Comments

comments