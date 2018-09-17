USI Releases Schedule for the 2018-2019 Season

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball released its full schedule for the 2018-19 regular season.

November 1st at Bloomington University

November 3rd at Butler University

November 9th vs. Hillsdale

November 10th vs. Malone

November 17th vs. Martin Methodist

November 23rd vs. Lake Superior State

November 27th at Oakland City University

December 1st at Bellarmine

December 16th at Midway

December 18th vs. Northern Michigan

December 19th vs. Barry

December 29th at King

December 30th at Ohio Valley

January 3rd at Maryville

January 5th at Missouri-St. Louis

January 10th at Truman State

January 12th at Quincy

January 17 at Rockhurst

January 19th at William Jewell

January 24th at Missouri S&T

January 26th at Drury

February 2nd at Bellarmine

February 7th at Indianapolis

February 9th at Lewis

February 14th at McKendree

February 16th at Illinois Springfield

February 21st at Lewis

February 23rd at Indianapolis

February 28th at Illinois Springfield

March 2nd at McKendree

