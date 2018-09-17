USI Releases Schedule for the 2018-2019 Season
The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball released its full schedule for the 2018-19 regular season.
- November 1st at Bloomington University
- November 3rd at Butler University
- November 9th vs. Hillsdale
- November 10th vs. Malone
- November 17th vs. Martin Methodist
- November 23rd vs. Lake Superior State
- November 27th at Oakland City University
- December 1st at Bellarmine
- December 16th at Midway
- December 18th vs. Northern Michigan
- December 19th vs. Barry
- December 29th at King
- December 30th at Ohio Valley
- January 3rd at Maryville
- January 5th at Missouri-St. Louis
- January 10th at Truman State
- January 12th at Quincy
- January 17 at Rockhurst
- January 19th at William Jewell
- January 24th at Missouri S&T
- January 26th at Drury
- February 2nd at Bellarmine
- February 7th at Indianapolis
- February 9th at Lewis
- February 14th at McKendree
- February 16th at Illinois Springfield
- February 21st at Lewis
- February 23rd at Indianapolis
- February 28th at Illinois Springfield
- March 2nd at McKendree