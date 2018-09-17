44News | Evansville, IN

USI Releases Schedule for the 2018-2019 Season

September 17th, 2018 Indiana, Sports

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball released its full schedule for the 2018-19 regular season.

  • November 1st at Bloomington University
  • November 3rd at Butler University
  • November 9th vs. Hillsdale
  • November 10th vs. Malone
  • November 17th  vs. Martin Methodist
  • November 23rd vs. Lake Superior State
  • November 27th  at Oakland City University
  • December 1st at Bellarmine
  • December 16th at Midway
  • December 18th vs. Northern Michigan
  • December 19th vs. Barry
  • December 29th at King
  • December 30th at Ohio Valley
  • January 3rd at Maryville
  • January 5th at Missouri-St. Louis
  • January 10th at Truman State
  • January 12th at Quincy
  • January 17 at Rockhurst
  • January 19th at William Jewell
  • January 24th at Missouri S&T
  • January 26th at Drury
  • February 2nd at Bellarmine
  • February 7th at Indianapolis
  • February 9th at Lewis
  • February 14th at McKendree
  • February 16th at Illinois Springfield
  • February 21st at Lewis
  • February 23rd at Indianapolis
  • February 28th at Illinois Springfield
  • March 2nd at McKendree

