USI Releases Schedule for the 2017-2018 Season

August 29th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

The University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team announces the 2017-18 campaign that includes a 30-game regular season and begins with the second-annual Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in November at the Ford Center.

Team 2016-17

  • Augustana 24-9
  • Kentucky Wesleyan 28-3
  • Hillsdale 15-12
  • Malone 14-13
  • Brescia 12-17
  • Fisk 4-25 0-0
  • Martin Methodist 22-11
  • Urbana 12-17
  • Ohio Valley 2-24 7-0
  • Lake Superior State 16-10
  • West Texas A&M 26-9
  • Midwestern State 14-14
  • Lone Star Tour. 0-0
  • McKendree 9-17 9-7
  • Illinois Springfield 9-18 10-3
  • Rockhurst 14-13
  • William Jewell 9-17 5-0
  • Quincy 25-7
  • Truman State 22-10
  • Bellarmine 32-4
  • Lewis 19-13
  • Wis.-Parkside 22-8
  • Indianapolis 16-12
  • Drury 18-10
  • Missouri S&T 12-14
  • Maryville 9-21 9-2
  • Missouri-St. Louis 11-18

Post –Season USI series record vs. opp.

  • NCAA II Central Regional 0-0
  • NCAA II Midwest Regional 41-49
  • GLIAC Tour. 2-0
  • G-MAC Tour. 1-0
  • RSC Tour. 3-0
  • NAIA Tour. 1-0
  • MEC Tour. 5-0
  • GLIAC Tour. 0-1
  • NCAA II South Central Regional 0-0
  • GLVC Tour. 17-1
  • NCAA II Midwest Regional 30-10
  • NCAA II Midwest Regional 4-2
  • NCAA II Elite Eight 50-40
  • GLVC Tour. 45-24
  • NCAA II Midwest Regional 29-12
  • GLVC Tour. 54-22
  • GLVC Tour. 11-9
  • GLVC Tour. 15-3
  • GLVC Tour. 36-11

