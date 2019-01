The University of Southern Indiana has released a list highlighting students that excelled academically in the 2018 semester.

To make it onto USI’s Dean’s List, undergraduate students must achieve a 3.5 or better grade point average on a 4.0 system with 12 or more hours of classes a week.

Dr. Mohammed Khayum, provost, reported that 2,396 undergraduates were named to the Dean’s List.

Click here to view the Dean’s List in its entirety.

