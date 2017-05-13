USI Reaches First-Ever Super Regionals

The Screaming Eagles completed their goal of winning the Midwest Region 2 Tournament and now the road continues on their home turf.

With UMSL losing, USI will host Super Regionals next weekend.

In the game against Saginaw Valley State Saturday, the Screaming Eagles left nothing to chance and jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

They would not lose that lead the rest of the game and defeated the Cardinals 7-2.

Jennifer Leonhardt led the way with a victory in the circle and a 3 RBI performance at the plate.

Comments

comments