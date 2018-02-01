USI Ranks in NCBWA Preseason Poll
University of Southern Indiana Baseball is ranked 25th nationally in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Eagles ranked 13th in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top 40 and have been ranked eight times in the last 11 preseason polls, getting the top spot in 2011 and 2015.
USI will be traveling to Delta State for a double-header with the Statesman February 16th before playing a single neutral-site game against Quincy University.
The Eagles open the 2018 home schedule with the Dunn Hospitality Classic February 23rd through the 25th, featuring match-ups with Missouri University of Science & Technology, Hillsdale College, Grand Valley State University, and Rockhurst University
Below is the rank and school of the NCBWA Preseason Top 25:
1. Delta State (8)
2. West Chester (8)
3. Colorado Mesa (1)
4. UC San Diego
5. Tampa
6. St. Thomas Aquinas
7. Mount Olive (1)
8. Emporia State
9. North Georgia
Quincy
11. Mercyhurst
12. Southern New Hampshire
13. Azusa Pacific
14. Northwood
15. Nova Southeastern
16. Lubbock Christian
17. Minnesota State
18. Catawba
19. Dixie State
20. Angelo State
21. St. Cloud State
22. Chico State
23. UNC Pembroke
24. West Alabama
25. Southern Indiana