USI Ranks in NCBWA Preseason Poll

University of Southern Indiana Baseball is ranked 25th nationally in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Division II Preseason Top 25 Poll. The Eagles ranked 13th in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Top 40 and have been ranked eight times in the last 11 preseason polls, getting the top spot in 2011 and 2015.

USI will be traveling to Delta State for a double-header with the Statesman February 16th before playing a single neutral-site game against Quincy University.

The Eagles open the 2018 home schedule with the Dunn Hospitality Classic February 23rd through the 25th, featuring match-ups with Missouri University of Science & Technology, Hillsdale College, Grand Valley State University, and Rockhurst University

Below is the rank and school of the NCBWA Preseason Top 25:

1. Delta State (8)

2. West Chester (8)

3. Colorado Mesa (1)

4. UC San Diego

5. Tampa

6. St. Thomas Aquinas

7. Mount Olive (1)

8. Emporia State

9. North Georgia

Quincy

11. Mercyhurst

12. Southern New Hampshire

13. Azusa Pacific

14. Northwood

15. Nova Southeastern

16. Lubbock Christian

17. Minnesota State

18. Catawba

19. Dixie State

20. Angelo State

21. St. Cloud State

22. Chico State

23. UNC Pembroke

24. West Alabama

25. Southern Indiana

