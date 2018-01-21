USI Rallies to Defeat Truman State at Home

The USI men’s basketball team found themselves down 13 points in the second half, but rallied to beat the Bulldogs 85-76.

Southern Indiana outscored its opponent 50-33 in the second half of Saturday’s game.

Nate Hansen led the way for the Screaming Eagles offensively with 23 points on 9-15 shooting.

Hansen also had the game-sealing dunk in the final moments of the game, which can be seen in the video below.

Next up for USI is a home game Thursday against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Comments

comments