USI Rallies to Defeat Truman State at Home
The USI men’s basketball team found themselves down 13 points in the second half, but rallied to beat the Bulldogs 85-76.
Southern Indiana outscored its opponent 50-33 in the second half of Saturday’s game.
Nate Hansen led the way for the Screaming Eagles offensively with 23 points on 9-15 shooting.
Hansen also had the game-sealing dunk in the final moments of the game, which can be seen in the video below.
Next up for USI is a home game Thursday against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.