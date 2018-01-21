44News | Evansville, IN

USI Rallies to Defeat Truman State at Home

USI Rallies to Defeat Truman State at Home

January 21st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

The USI men’s basketball team found themselves down 13 points in the second half, but rallied to beat the Bulldogs 85-76.

Southern Indiana outscored its opponent 50-33 in the second half of Saturday’s game.

Nate Hansen led the way for the Screaming Eagles offensively with 23 points on 9-15 shooting.

Hansen also had the game-sealing dunk in the final moments of the game, which can be seen in the video below.

Next up for USI is a home game Thursday against the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m.

