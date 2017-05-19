44News | Evansville, IN

USI Punches Ticket to Salem, Sweeps Wayne State

May 19th, 2017

The USI softball team is headed to the championship round in Salem, Va.

There was no falling behind for the Screaming Eagles this afternoon, as freshman pitcher Jennifer Leonhardt throws a five-hit shutout and leads USI to a 5-0 victory.

The win also means a big trophy for the super regional crown, which is also the first-ever for the team.

This is the first-ever trip to the D-II softball championships for the Screagles and they get some time off as they wait for their next opponent.

 

