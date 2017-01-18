USI President Seeking Millions in Budget Requests

3.7 million in operating costs and 41 million for more work on the Physical Activities Center. Those were the requests made to the House Ways and Means Committee today by USI President Dr. Linda Bennett.

The first part of the request, the $3.7 million, would go toward salaries and general campus upkeep. The budget request also includes $41 million to keep up the work being done to the Physical Activities Center on campus.

Dr. Linda Bennett says, “Operating money helps us to pay those salaries and turn the lights on. Capital projects help us to either build new buildings or renovate buildings or maintain those building, so very important to the physical infrastructure of the campus.”

Bennett says budget talks are always an ongoing topic. She expects to be back in Indianapolis to get an answer on the requests she made today.





Comments

comments