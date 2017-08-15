USI President Announces Retirement

The University of Southern Indiana’s third president has announced her retirement. After nine years as the president of USI, Linda Bennett will retire, effective June 30, 2018.

Bennett became the school’s president in 2009, after serving as USI’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs from 2003 until her inauguration. She has also been a professor of Political Science and has taught courses in Introduction to American Politics for USI students.

During her time on campus, she established the university’s first strategic plan that included raising the school’s academic standards, coordinated the self-study, leading to the approval of USI’s first doctoral program, and the expansion of the engineering degree program.

Other achievements under her leadership include the expansion and renovation of the Physical Activities Center (PAC), enrollment and retention management, outreach and engagement, faculty development, the retention of intellectual capital, accreditation renewal, and long-range planning.

Linda Bennett is a Cincinnati, Ohio native, who earned her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in Political Science from the University of Cincinnati. She came to USI from Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, where she served from 1999-2003 as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of political science.

The USI Board of Trustees will announce plans this fall for a national search for the school’s next president.

Bennett is planning to stay in the Evansville area with her husband, and stay actively involved in community service.

