USI Plans Awareness Event for Sexual Assault

“Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” is returning to the University of Southern Indiana.

The walk is also known as the International Men’s March to Stop Rape, Sexual Assault, and Gender Violence.

The event will be held April 11th at 5:30 p.m. in Carter Hall. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

During the walk, male participants walk a mile while wearing women’s high heels. Women and children can also participate.

Participants in the walk will include the Vanderburgh County Sheriff, the Evansville Mayor, and the Evansville Chief of Police.

Several local organizations are sponsoring, and Albion Fellows Bacon Center is helping host the walk.

The nonprofit serves victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Albion has an emergency shelter, a 24-hour crisis line, and counseling, with services free of charge for victims in the Evansville area.

Comments

comments