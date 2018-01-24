Home Indiana Evansville USI Plans To Add Tiny House Near Or On Campus; Focusing On Elderly January 24th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana’s College of Nursing and Health Professions is planning to establish a new form of campus housing.

Dr. Bill Thomas says it is a new approach to change the way society interacts with each other. The MAGIC project aims to create structures also called Minkas – that will welcome students and people of all ages to live together.

The College of Nursing and Health Professions has been working closely with a nationally renowned expert on aging. The university hopes to attract students through its MAGIC project. The project will provide places for students to live along side the elderly. It is an effort to change the way society looks at aging generations.

The dean of the Nursing and Health Professions department, Dr. Ann White says, “We want to give them more of an opportunity to see that there is something more out there there is a lot of wisdom in our older population and we need to use it to our advantage and to expose our students to also look at how we can use the children and how we can use the children’s center.” The school will build a compact home, also known as a tiny home, near USI’s campus. Senior citizens would live in the home. Students would have the choice of living in the home as well and assisting them with everyday activities.

Dr. Bill Thomas says there is no other institution in the country that provides such a unique environment. Thomas says, “The idea that young people could enter into a higher education environment and really not have direct contact with older people is actually kind of a weird idea so we think that we actually are resonating with the deepest part of human history.”

The university will team with AARP to fund the pilot project. Thomas says, “They have an approach that they call disrupt aging and what they do is scan the country looking for the most creative new ideas for building a new old age approach to aging and the USI MAGIC project is actually top of the list.”

USI will announce where the structures will be placed this summer. There is still no word if the structures will sit on campus or close to the university.

