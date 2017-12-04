Home Indiana Evansville USI Officials Revoke Charter of Fraternity Amid Alcohol, Hazing Violations December 4th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

University of Southern Indiana officials have officially revoked the charter of a campus fraternity amid alcohol and hazing violations.

USI had placed the Indiana Lambda Chapter of Phi Delta Theta under an interim suspension pending the investigation.

The University says given the severity of the allegations and to ensure safety Phi Delta Theta is on temporary student organization suspension until the end of the investigation and pending any disciplinary action.

In a statement, the University says “Despite corrective actions, past probations, and a suspension, these issues have proven to be systemic in nature and have not been corrected. Therefore, the removal of Phi Delta Theta’s recognition and the charter is justified.”

