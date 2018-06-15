USI Offering Statistics Degree Program This Fall

A Bachelor of Arts/Bachelor of Science in Statistics degree program has been approved by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education.

This program will begin in the 2018 fall semester and will be housed in the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education.

The Statistics degree program will reinforce the Pott College’s commitment to prepare individuals with meticulous and diverse experiences in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“We see data every day in the media, on the web, or when watching our favorite sport. Statistics are also the heart of many research programs,” said Dr. Rick Hudson, associate professor of mathematics and chair of the Mathematics Department. “Offering a statistics degree not only impacts the students in the degree program, it has the potential to influence our greater community and research endeavors at USI and beyond.”

According the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, statisticians will be the 7th fastest growing occupation in the 10 year period from 2016 to 2026.

In the same vein, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s Occupational Demand Report estimates that there will be a 39% increase in the need for statisticians in Indiana across that same period of time.

More information on the program can be found at the website usi.edu/math/statistics.

