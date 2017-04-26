USI Nursing Chapter Earns National Stellar School Status

The University of Southern Indiana Association of Nursing Students (USIANS) is one of three chapters nationwide being recognized. Four students and two staff members accepted the Stellar School status for the 2016-2017 school year at the National Student Nurses’ Association (NSNA) annual convention in Dallas.

The USIANS 2016-2017 officers include David Maldonado, president; Eric Tatum, vice-president; Mallory Martin, secretary/treasurer; Angela Todd, newsletter; Makayla Greeve, director of community projects; Quade Harvey, website; Rachel Goldstein, director of breakthrough to nursing; and Rachael Riedford, director of fundraising. The chapter’s faculty advisors are Dr. Marilyn Ostendorf, Dr. Gina Schaar, Dr. Karen Parker, Robin Smith, Dawn Worman, and Dr. Jennifer Titzer.

Since 2009, the NSNA Stellar School Recognition Program has spotlighted chapters that demonstrate ongoing involvement in NSNA and a strong commitment to shared governance and professional development of their students and faculty.

Along with USI, Clemson University in Clemson, South Carolina and Grand Valley State University in Grand Rapids, Michigan also earned the Stellar School recognition.

