USI Names New Dean of Students

The University of Southern Indiana vice president Dr. Marcia announces the dean of students position has been filled.

Dr. Jennifer Hammat will assume her position as dean of students permanently starting on May 6th. She is currently the University Title IX coordinator of the Compliance, Diversity, and Ethics Office at George Mason University.

Prior to her current position at George Mason, she served in several roles at The University of Texas at Austin, including from 2006 to 2015 as associate vice president for University Compliance Services, Title IX coordinator, Clery Act coordinator, as a representative of the Youth Protection Program, assistant vice president for student affairs, and interim director for Texas Student Media. From 1998 to 2006, at Texas Tech University, she served as the director, associate director and assistant director of its Student Judicial Program. She also worked as an area coordinator, assistant area coordinator, hall director and assistant complex director for Housing and Residence Life. From 1995 to 1998 she served in the role of area coordinator, assignment coordinator, and publications manager at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.

Hammat is the recipient of several awards including The Eyes of Texas Award from the University of Texas at Austin, the President’s Quality Service Award from Texas Tech University, and a Communicator Award honoring excellence in marketing and communications.

