The University of Southern Indiana is getting in on the “tiny house” wave. A compact home will be built on or near campus over the next year.

The project led by aging expert Dr. Bill Thomas will raise awareness of aging in a community. It will use the magic concept or multi-ability, multi-generational inclusive community model paring students with older adults.

The project is in partnership with USI, the USI Foundation, and AARP.

