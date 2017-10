The Screaming Eagles are 6-5 (4-5 GLVC) on the season after a 1-0 victory over Truman State.

USI had to make several saves in the first half to keep the Bulldogs off the board, including a sliding stop by junior defender Kent Katzman.

It would eventually lead to a shutout for the Screagles and a win after the lone goal of the match by sophomore forward Eric Ramirez.

