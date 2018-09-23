USI Men’s Soccer Tops Bellarmine on Freshman’s GW Goal

The USI men’s soccer team completed the men’s-women’s sweep of Bellarmine Sunday when the Screaming Eagles took down the Knights 3-2.

Freshman Drew Domalewski headed home the game-winning goal off a cross from Luke Lindsay to break a 2-2 tie late in the second half.

The Eagles are now 3-0-1 in conference play and 5-1-1 overall.

Next up is another home match against Illinois-Springfield.

Play starts at 7:30 p.m. from Strassweg Field.

The USI women’s soccer team also picked up a victory Sunday, when the Screagles defeated the Knights 2-0.

The victory was the first in the last 19 tries against Bellarmine women’s soccer.

Comments

comments