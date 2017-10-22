USI Men’s Soccer Improves Playoff Positioning
The Screaming Eagles men’s soccer team could have been on the outside looking in with a loss to Missouri University of Science and Technology.
However, USI is in control of its own destiny after a 2-1 come-from-behind victory Sunday.
The Miners led 1-0 in the second half before Eric Ramirez and Riley Belding found the back of the net.
Southern Indiana (7-6 GLVC) sits in seventh place in the standings with one home game to play.
The top eight teams make the conference tournament.
Kickoff is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against McKendree University.