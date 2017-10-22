44News | Evansville, IN

USI Men’s Soccer Improves Playoff Positioning

October 22nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

The Screaming Eagles men’s soccer team could have been on the outside looking in with a loss to Missouri University of Science and Technology.

However, USI is in control of its own destiny after a 2-1 come-from-behind victory Sunday.

The Miners led 1-0 in the second half before Eric Ramirez and Riley Belding found the back of the net.

Southern Indiana (7-6 GLVC) sits in seventh place in the standings with one home game to play.

The top eight teams make the conference tournament.

Kickoff is Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. against McKendree University.

