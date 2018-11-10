44News | Evansville, IN

USI Men’s Soccer Falls in Midwest Regional

November 10th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI Sports

The Southern Indiana men’s soccer team received a first-round bye in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional, but was not able to grab a win at home against Saginaw Valley State in the second round.

The Screaming Eagles fell behind 2-0 at halftime and were never able to fully recover.

Colten Walsh scored on a header off Sean Rickey’s throw-in to make the score 2-1, but the Cardinals caught the Screaming Eagles pressing for two more goals before the match ended.

Southern Indiana fell 4-1 and the Eagles season ended with a 13-4-1 record.

