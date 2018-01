Home Indiana Evansville USI Men’s Hoops Remains Undefeated at Home With Win Over Missouri S&T January 18th, 2018 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

USI freshman Emmanuel Little led the Eagles with 20 points and 21 rebounds in the team’s 98-78 win over Missouri S&T Thursday at the Physical Activities Center.

The win also marks a 10-0 record for USI at the PAC.

USI will host Truman State Saturday.



