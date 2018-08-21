Home Indiana Evansville USI Men’s Basketball to Tip off at IU and Butler in November August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana, Sports

University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will face two Division I opponents over three days come November. First stop: Indiana University.



Sports Director JoJo Gentry reported the matchup after confirming with IU earlier Monday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. CT at Assembly Hall. This marks USI’s second trip to Bloomington since 2013, when the Eagles fell 83-63.

Two days later, USI will face Butler University at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The tip off for that November 3 game has not been announced. USI has lost its three visits to Butler during the 1982-83 (87-59), 1983-84 (78-68), and the 1984-85 (87-74) regular seasons.

USI, which defeated Eastern Illinois University, 95-92, in a Division I exhibition game last year, concluded the 2017-18 campaign with a 20-11 overall record, 11-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and appeared in the GLVC Tournament.

