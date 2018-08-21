USI Men’s Basketball to Tip off at IU and Butler in November
University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will face two Division I opponents over three days come November. First stop: Indiana University.
Sports Director JoJo Gentry reported the matchup after confirming with IU earlier Monday. The game tips off at 6 p.m. CT at Assembly Hall. This marks USI’s second trip to Bloomington since 2013, when the Eagles fell 83-63.
Two days later, USI will face Butler University at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The tip off for that November 3 game has not been announced. USI has lost its three visits to Butler during the 1982-83 (87-59), 1983-84 (78-68), and the 1984-85 (87-74) regular seasons.
USI, which defeated Eastern Illinois University, 95-92, in a Division I exhibition game last year, concluded the 2017-18 campaign with a 20-11 overall record, 11-7 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, and appeared in the GLVC Tournament.