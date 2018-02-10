USI Men and Women Split PAC Finales against Bellarmine

The Southern Indiana basketball teams left with different feelings after what could be the last home games at the Physical Activities Center.

The USI men lost their final home game of the season, falling 93-48 to the Knights, while the USI women did accomplish their goal of finishing undefeated at home.

Bellarmine was no match for the Screagles down the stretch in a 68-59 win.

Next up for both teams are road games against William Jewell College Thursday.

