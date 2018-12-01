USI Men and Women Split Busy Night at the PAC

Southern Indiana basketball was not able to complete a doublehader sweep Saturday after the men’s team loss a one-point game late against No. 1 Bellarmine University.

The final score did not show how close the game was, with the two teams trading leads until the final two minutes.

The Knights won 92-80 thanks to several technical fouls in the final six seconds after it was a 86-80 game.

However, the USI women were able to pick up a big victory over Bellarmine after beating the Knights 77-70.

Emma DeHart and Kennedy Williams led the way with 13 points each.

