USI Men and Women Split Busy Night at the PAC
Southern Indiana basketball was not able to complete a doublehader sweep Saturday after the men’s team loss a one-point game late against No. 1 Bellarmine University.
The final score did not show how close the game was, with the two teams trading leads until the final two minutes.
The Knights won 92-80 thanks to several technical fouls in the final six seconds after it was a 86-80 game.
However, the USI women were able to pick up a big victory over Bellarmine after beating the Knights 77-70.
Emma DeHart and Kennedy Williams led the way with 13 points each.