44News | Evansville, IN

USI Men and Women Split Busy Night at the PAC

USI Men and Women Split Busy Night at the PAC

December 1st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI Sports

Facebook Twitter

Southern Indiana basketball was not able to complete a doublehader sweep Saturday after the men’s team loss a one-point game late against No. 1 Bellarmine University.

The final score did not show how close the game was, with the two teams trading leads until the final two minutes.

The Knights won 92-80 thanks to several technical fouls in the final six seconds after it was a 86-80 game.

However, the USI women were able to pick up a big victory over Bellarmine after beating the Knights 77-70.

Emma DeHart and Kennedy Williams led the way with 13 points each.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.