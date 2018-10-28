USI Men Drop Conference Opener, Eye Deep NCAA Run

The USI men’s soccer team should still be in the NCAA Division II tournament next month, even with the 3-1 loss to Rockhurst Sunday.

The Screaming Eagles entered the match ranked first in the Midwest Region before dropping the home Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament opener.

Rockhurst led for the majority of the match after converting a penalty kick into a 2-1 lead in the first half.

Southern Indiana was not able to find the equalizer and the Hawks added another goal after halftime for the 3-1 final score.

Eric Ramirez had the lone USI tally on a penalty kick in the 33rd minute.

The Screaming Eagles will have to wait until Nov. 5 to learn if they make the NCAA tournament.

Comments

comments