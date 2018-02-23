Home Indiana Evansville USI To Launch Doctor Of Education Program In Fall 2018 February 23rd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana will offer another graduate program beginning this fall. The Higher Learning Commission has approved a Doctor of Education (EdD) program in Educational Leadership at the school.

According to data from the U.S. Labor Department and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, the demand for school administrators in the Hoosier State will increase 9.5% by 2022.

Projections indicate that 1,400 school administrator positions (elementary and secondary) will need to be filled across Indiana from 2012 through 2022, including 70 in the Evansville area.

Classes for this program will be offered in eight-week terms during the evening and through online courses. Students will be able to choose between concentrations in administrative leadership or pedagogical leadership. They must complete 45 hours of coursework and field experience.

This will be the second doctoral program offered through USI’s Graduate Studies. The College of Nursing and Health Professions launched a Doctor of Nursing Practice program in 2006.

The program will launch in the fall, with the first degrees projected to be awarded in 2022.

For more information about this program, visit University of Southern Indiana.

