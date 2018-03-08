Home Indiana Evansville USI to Launch Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering March 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana will soon be home to a new degree program. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has approved a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering at USI. The program will be housed at USI’s Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education.

Students will get to take part in co-operative education and internships and national engineering competitions.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says electrical engineering jobs will grow by more than seven percent in the Evansville area through 2024.

The program is set to launch in fall of 2018.

