USI To Launch Bachelor Of Science In Electrical Engineering Degree

Evansville, Indiana

The University of Southern Indiana will be launching its Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering. This program, housed in USI’s Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education, will begin in the 2018 fall semester.

The program will offer students hands-on learning experiences, opportunities to participated in co-operative education and internships, and student organizations that participate in national engineering competitions.

According to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development website, it projects that growth in electrical engineering jobs will be three percent for the state and 7.3% for the Evansville area through 2024.

USI also offers Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Manufacturing Engineering programs, with emphasis areas in civil engineering, electrical engineering, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering, and mechatronics.

To get more information about this program go to USI Engineering.

