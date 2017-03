Both the University of Southern Indiana and Kentucky Wesleyan are in the postseason. Each of the squads secured bids to the DII March Madness Tournament. Kentucky Wesleyan earned theirs through a GMAC Conference Championship and USI earning their bid from an at-large selection. The USI Screaming Eagles take on Findlay, while KWC takes on Quincy. The USI women’s team did not qualify for March Madness this year.

Comments

comments