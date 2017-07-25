Home Indiana Evansville USI and Kentucky Wesleyan Will Face Each Other at Small College Basketball HOF July 25th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

University of Southern Indiana and Kentucky Wesleyan Men’s Basketball will face each other in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame at the Ford Center in November.



USI was 2-0 last year in the SCB Hall of Fame Classic, defeating Florida Southern College, 108-94, and KWC, 85-81. Screaming Eagles’ forward Jeril Taylor was named the inaugural tournament’s Most Valuable Player after averaging 30.5 points and 6.0 rebounds per contest.



The Eagles are coming off a 25-5 campaign in 2016-17 that included trips to the GLVC Tournament and the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional. USI was 12-1 at home, 7-2 on the road, and 6-2 on neutral courts last year.



Augustana, which won the 2016 NCAA II national championship, finished 24-9 last season advancing to the finals of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and the semifinals of the NCAA II Central Regional. KWC completed 2016-17 with a 28-3 mark, winning the Great Midwest Athletic Conference before appearing in the NCAA II Midwest Regional.



In addition to USI, Augustana, and KWC, the SCB Hall of Fame Classic slate includes Ferris State University (28-5, 2017 NCAA II Midwest Semifinalist), St. Thomas Aquinas College (28-6, 2017 NCAA II Elite Eight), Indiana University (Pennsylvania) (28-4, 2017 NCAA II Atlantic Semifinalist), the University of Findlay (25-7, NCAA II Midwest Finalist), and the University of Montevallo (17-10). The 2017 Hall of Fame Classic schedule of games is:





Friday, November 3

Session 1

Noon Ferris State vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

2:30 p.m. Indiana University of PA vs. Findlay



Session 2

6:00 p.m. Southern Indiana vs. Augustana

8:30 p.m. Kentucky Wesleyan vs. Montevallo



Saturday, November 4

Session 3

Noon Ferris State vs. Indiana University of PA

2:30 p.m. Findlay vs. St. Thomas Aquinas



Session 4

6:00 p.m. Southern Indiana vs. Kentucky Wesleyan

8:30 p.m. Augustana vs. Montevallo

