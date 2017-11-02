USI, Kentucky Wesleyan Preview Rivalry Ahead of Hall of Fame Classic

USI begins the regular season on a neutral court for the third straight season when the Screaming Eagles play in the Hall of Fame Classic at the Ford Center.

The tournament features some of the top Division II teams in the country.

The Eagles are set to play Augustana University (South Dakota) Friday and finish the season-opening tournament with long-time rival Kentucky Wesleyan College Saturday. Both games in the classic will be 6 p.m. starts for the Eagles.

Kentucky Wesleyan is ranked 24th in the nation across Division II hoops.







JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments