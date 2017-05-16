USI and Kentucky Wesleyan Head to Midwest Regional in Michigan

For the first time since 1988, Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball is headed to the NCAA Tournament. The Great Midwest Athletic Conference Champions are seeded eighth, and will take on the host and No. 1 seed Northwood University. The NCAA Midwest Regional opens play Thursday.

No. 20 USI Baseball looks to defend its Midwest Regional title. The Screaming Eagles received an at-large bid to the regional. and are seeded second. USI will make their seventh appearance in the regional over the past 11 seasons. The team has won the Midwest Regional in 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2016.

