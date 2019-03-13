USI Is Offering Veterans Free Dental Care This Week

All week long, the University of Southern Indiana’s Student Veterans Association and the on-campus dental clinic are teaming up to offer free dental care to veterans.

This week’s dental clinic is free to all veterans, but time is running out. Thursday is the last day the services will be offered.

Morning, afternoon and evening sessions are available. All veterans need is proof of military affiliation and a picture I.D.

Free dental cleaning will include fluoride and x-rays.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 812-464-1706.

