USI Men Ink Bloomington South Standout Coyle

Southern Indiana men’s basketball will have a three-time sectional champion and All-Conference Indiana selection in its midst next season.

The Screaming Eagles announced the signing of Chance Coyle to a National Letter of Intent Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard is entering his senior season with Bloomington South High School.

As a junior, Coyle averaged 18.5 points and five rebounds per game.

Coyle will join USI for the 2018-19 season.

The current Screaming Eagles return to action Tuesday night against Brescia University at 7.

