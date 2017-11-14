44News | Evansville, IN

USI Men Ink Bloomington South Standout Coyle

November 14th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana, Sports, USI

Southern Indiana men’s basketball will have a three-time sectional champion and All-Conference Indiana selection in its midst next season.

The Screaming Eagles announced the signing of Chance Coyle to a National Letter of Intent Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 guard is entering his senior season with Bloomington South High School.

As a junior, Coyle averaged 18.5 points and five rebounds per game.

Coyle will join USI for the 2018-19 season.

The current Screaming Eagles return to action Tuesday night against Brescia University at 7.

